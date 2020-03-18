|
|
ETTA MAE HOLT, 76, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, with Pastor Darrell Clark, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington, W.Va. She was born on February 10, 1944, in Louisa, Ky., the daughter of the late Herb and Laurie LeMaster. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Holt. She is survived by her fiance, Elmer Ray Bell; sons, Greg Holt, Scotty and Naaman Bell, Tyler and Aaron Holt; five additional grandchildren; and one sister, Carol Hogston. Due to current public health concerns and CDC safety recommendations, visitation will be private for the family. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020