







EUGENE ALLEN "HOOTIE" ADKINS, 50, of Barboursville, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center after suffering a stroke. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Eddie McComas officiating. Burial will be in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. He was born May 4, 1968, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Jennings Eugene and Goldie Clark Adkins of Salt Rock, W.Va. He was preceded in death by two sons, David and Christopher Adkins, and one brother, Jeffery Wayne Adkins. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Victoria Adkins of West Hamlin, W.Va.; one sister, Angela Adkins of Salt Rock, W.Va.; special friends David Roseberry and Ann Adkins; nine step-children; seven grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.