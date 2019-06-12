The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
East Pea Ridge Road
Barboursville., WV
View Map
EUGENE BLOWER, 91, of Huntington, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Madison Park Healthcare in Huntington. Eugene was born in Huntington on November 13, 1927, a son of the late Wilson and Eliza Blower. He retired from Life of Virginia Insurance Company where he managed the Huntington office. Besides his parents, Eugene is preceded in death by his wife, Levinia Blower; a son, Dwight Blower; sisters, Wilma Lanyon and Deloris Patterson; a granddaughter, Gina Mathews; and a great-granddaughter, Savannah Bare. He is survived by his two children, Donald Blower (Lawassa) of Barboursville and Dianna Mathews (James) of Chesapeake, Ohio; six grandchildren, Stephen Blower, Michael Blower (Shelly Marsteller), Heather Burd, Michael Blower (Tammy), David Blower and Shawn Blower; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, June 17, at 1 p.m. at Oaklawn Memorial Park, East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 12, 2019
