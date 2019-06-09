The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENE DICKERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENE CARLTON DICKERSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EUGENE CARLTON DICKERSON Obituary




EUGENE CARLTON DICKERSON, 83, of Lavalette, W.Va., husband of Janice Foster Dickerson, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was born February 29, 1936, in Beckley, W.Va., a son of the late Howard Bernard and Chloe Anderson Dickerson. Eugene also had a brother, James Franklin Dickerson, who preceded him in death. He was a teacher, having worked for the Wayne County Board of Education, and a member of the Archaeological Society. In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Pamela Sue and Garry Dick of Huntington; a grandson, John William Dick of Huntington; two great-grandchildren, Casper Dick and Bridget Dick of Huntington; a brother, Howard Ray Dickerson of Beckley; two sisters, Ruth Ann Arellano of Chesapeake, Va., and Margaret Sue Alderman of Abington, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. By his wishes, he will be cremated. Donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now