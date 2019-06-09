







EUGENE CARLTON DICKERSON, 83, of Lavalette, W.Va., husband of Janice Foster Dickerson, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was born February 29, 1936, in Beckley, W.Va., a son of the late Howard Bernard and Chloe Anderson Dickerson. Eugene also had a brother, James Franklin Dickerson, who preceded him in death. He was a teacher, having worked for the Wayne County Board of Education, and a member of the Archaeological Society. In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Pamela Sue and Garry Dick of Huntington; a grandson, John William Dick of Huntington; two great-grandchildren, Casper Dick and Bridget Dick of Huntington; a brother, Howard Ray Dickerson of Beckley; two sisters, Ruth Ann Arellano of Chesapeake, Va., and Margaret Sue Alderman of Abington, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. By his wishes, he will be cremated. Donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.