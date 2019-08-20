|
EUGENE CHARLES HINES, 101 years old, was born September 16, 1917, and died August 11, 2019. He died peacefully at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was the son of John Franklin Hines and Constance Nidiffer Hines. Charlie lived his entire life in the Huntington area, where he met and married Anne Margret Rogers. They ran a business together in Downtown Huntington known as "The Powder Puff," located in the Arcade Building. Anne passed in 1985. Charlie was very active in the community belonging to many organizations such as The Shriners, Masons and Elks, to name a few. He was a lifelong member of Highlawn Presbyterian Church and was their oldest member. Charlie was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond Hines of Huntington, W.Va., and Jack Hines of Barboursville, W.Va.; nephews, John T. Bowman of Hendersonville, N.C., Johnny I. Hines of Beaufort, S.C.; and a niece, Jackie Hines Cooper of Huntington, W.Va. He is survived by a niece, Connie Hines Crews of Coco Beach, Fla., and a great-nephew, Casey Harbour of Ashton, W.Va., as well as a host of many other great- and great-great-nephews and nieces. For the last 20 years of his life, Charlie lived at Riverview Manor and enjoyed eating breakfast at Bob Evans in downtown Huntington. There will be a final breakfast for remembering Charlie at 9:30 a.m. September 22 at Bob Evans Restaurant downtown; everyone is welcome to come celebrate the wonderful life of Charlie Hines. He donated his body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University, and that memorial will be 7 p.m. March 19, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center Covenant Chapel. Donations made to the memory of Charlie can be sent to the Highlawn Presbyterian Food Pantry, 2814 Collis Ave., Huntington, WV 25702. Donations will be used to feed the homeless at the City Mission.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019