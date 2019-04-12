The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
EUGENE SPAULDING JERRY II Obituary




"Gone but not forgotten," JERRY EUGENE SPAULDING II, 57, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at home. Funeral services will be conducted noon Friday, April 12, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Rev. Oliver Banks officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. He was born September 4, 1961, in Huntington, a son of Mary Ann Ferguson Carter. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his stepfather, Willis Carter; two sisters, Angela Ferguson and Robin Siddle; one brother and his wife, Cliff and Corrie Barker; special aunt, Stella Evans; and a host of other friends and family. Friends may call one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home. The family wishes to thank Prestera Center for their care of Jerry over the years. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019
