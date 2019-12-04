The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
EUGENE WILLIAMSON, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Eugene was born in Crum, W.Va., on August 22, 1939, to the late Clifton and Veva Hammonds Williamson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son David Eugene Williamson; a sister, Virginia Williamson Prichard; and a brother, Glen Williamson. He is survived by his wife June Farley Williamson; daughters Virginia "Gina" Sexton (Jeff) and Patricia Maynard, both of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren Katelyn Sexton, Lauren Sexton, Sarah Williamson, Siayla Tyler, Tessala Tyler and Desmond Johnson; brothers Rayburn (Wanda) Williamson of Kenova, W.Va., and Doug Williamson of Proctorville, Ohio. He was a member of Ceredo Church of Christ. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Ceredo Church of Christ, Ceredo, W.Va., with Albert Farley officiating. Burial will follow in Crum Cemetery, Crum, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
