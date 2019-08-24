Home

Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
(304) 824-3111
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
EUNICE C. ADKINS

EUNICE C. ADKINS, beloved mother, of Huntington, W.Va., born July 19, 1923, passed away August 22, 2019, at the age of ninety-six years. She was the daughter of the late Ray Lovejoy and Belle Spears Lovejoy and was also preceded in death by her husband, Shannon H. Adkins; one daughter, Sherry Gawthrop; one brother, Howard Lovejoy; three sisters, Eutha Scragg, Thelma Miller and Virginia Lovejoy. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Sarasota, Fla. She is survived by one son, Skip; two daughters, Deanna and Elaine; two sisters, JoAnn and Loretta; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was cherished by all. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. David Lemming officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019
