EUNICE C. ADKINS, beloved mother, of Huntington, W.Va., born July 19, 1923, passed away August 22, 2019, at the age of ninety-six years. She was the daughter of the late Ray Lovejoy and Belle Spears Lovejoy and was also preceded in death by her husband, Shannon H. Adkins; one daughter, Sherry Gawthrop; one brother, Howard Lovejoy; three sisters, Eutha Scragg, Thelma Miller and Virginia Lovejoy. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Sarasota, Fla. She is survived by one son, Skip; two daughters, Deanna and Elaine; two sisters, JoAnn and Loretta; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was cherished by all. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. David Lemming officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019