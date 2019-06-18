







EUSTACE HAGLEY JR., "JUNIOR" 84, of Littlestown, Pa., was welcomed into the home of the Lord Wednesday, June 12, 2019, with his loving grandchildren by his side. Born December 22, 1934, in Ona, W.Va., he was the youngest son of the late Eustace Sr. and Icy H. Hagley, née Scarberry. Junior worked as a warehouse supervisor for General Motors in Essex, MD, until retirement in the 1990s. He frequently spoke of the many coworkers and friends he made over the years at the plant and was very grateful for the times they spent together. Quickly making friends wherever he went, Junior's attitude will be remembered, and his presence missed by many. The family thanks and acknowledges those who were lucky enough to get to know him over the years. Junior is survived by sister Naomi Henry Massie (Ted) of Ona, W.Va., grandchildren Christopher Moore of Baltimore, Md., Casey Turner and her husband William Turner of Hanover, Pa., several nieces and nephews, and his great-grandchildren. Predeceasing Junior were brothers Estel, Shelby, Bill, Calvin, Joseph and Arnold Hagley and sister Mary Lee Hagley, all of Ona, W.Va., sister Melva Schutz of Baltimore, Md., wife Maxine Hagley of Ona, W.Va., and daughter Terri L. Moore of Gettysburg, Pa. A funeral and memorial service to share stories and remember Junior will take place at 12 noon Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, 1760 U.S. Route 60 West, Milton, WV, 25541. Services will be performed by Pastor Greg Lunsford of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church with assistance from Ray Scarberry. Burial will take place at nearby Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon prior to the service. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.