EVA JEWEL HOLLEY MORRISON, 86, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born June 15, 1933, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Russell Alvin Holley and Scharlotte Jackson Holley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Reed Morrison, and one daughter, Roberta Lynn Black. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Reba Swann of Barboursville, Wesley and Doris Morrison of Lesage, Ronald and Debbie Morrison, Deborah and Tom Wilson of Culloden, Alma and Richard Chapman of Milton; two sisters, Leona Adkins of Ona and Mary Murphy of Huntington; one brother, Herman Holley of Lady Lake, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; special friends Uncle "T", Gloria McGue and Betty Monday. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Rev. David Ryder. Burial will be in Morrison Cemetery, Glenwood, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019