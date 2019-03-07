Home

EVA L. "TOOTLE" HOLLEY

EVA L. "TOOTLE" HOLLEY, 98, wife of the late Dallas B. Holley, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. She was born May 4, 1920, in Mason County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Early and Missouri Alford. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dallas "Cub" Holley; granddaughter, Althea Holley; six brothers, Thomas, Early Jr., Richard, Milton, Paul and William; and three sisters, Audrey Arthur, Mabel Barboe and Lois Davis. Tootle was a member of Mt. Olive Church. She is survived by one daughter, Betty Camp of Carroll, Ohio; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Forrest and Stella Alford of Milton, Herbert and Reda Alford of Ona and Wendell and Amanda Alford of Fraziers Bottom; one sister, Charlene Null of Denver, Colo.; four grandchildren, Darell, Devona, Kay and Lacy; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Heck Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Heck Funeral Home with Pastor Don Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.heckfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019
