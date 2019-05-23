







EVA LANE BECKETT, 92, of Huntington, formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., and Scott Depot, W.Va., widow of the late Bernie L. Beckett, went home to be with the Lord Christ Jesus on May 20, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Services and entombment will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville, with Pastor Jim Dennis officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Ellen Lane; two brothers, Stanley Lane of Wingo, Ky., and Don Lane of Huntington, W.Va. She is survived by one sister, Kathryn Roach of Tallahassee, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Jo Lane of Huntington and Helen Lane of Jefferson, Texas; and six nieces and five nephews. Wallace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. No flowers please. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 23, 2019