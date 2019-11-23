|
EVANS FRANKLIN HARBOUR, 71, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born on July 3, 1948, in Louisa, Ky., a son of the late Bayles Ray Harbour and Ava Elizabeth Mcintire Harbour. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Ray Harbour Jr., and a nephew, Chris Harbour. He is survived by his loving partner, Cathy Nimmo; two daughters, Erin Harbour and Kristin Harbour; three grandchildren, Ian, Amon and Ava; two nephews, Jeff Harbour (Vickie) and Kelly Harbour (Shelley). Evans was a graduate of Milton High School and Marshall University and served in the United States Army Reserves and was a retired salesman from Cannon Corporation. He loved his football and was an avid golfer and was a member of Sleepy Hollow Golf Club for many years. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 23, 2019