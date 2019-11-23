The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Burial
Following Services
White Chapel Memorial Gardens
Barboursville, WV
View Map
EVANS FRANKLIN HARBOUR


1948 - 2019
EVANS FRANKLIN HARBOUR Obituary




EVANS FRANKLIN HARBOUR, 71, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born on July 3, 1948, in Louisa, Ky., a son of the late Bayles Ray Harbour and Ava Elizabeth Mcintire Harbour. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Ray Harbour Jr., and a nephew, Chris Harbour. He is survived by his loving partner, Cathy Nimmo; two daughters, Erin Harbour and Kristin Harbour; three grandchildren, Ian, Amon and Ava; two nephews, Jeff Harbour (Vickie) and Kelly Harbour (Shelley). Evans was a graduate of Milton High School and Marshall University and served in the United States Army Reserves and was a retired salesman from Cannon Corporation. He loved his football and was an avid golfer and was a member of Sleepy Hollow Golf Club for many years. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 23, 2019
