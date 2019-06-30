|
|
EVELYN "EVIE" NOREEN BOGGESS BURTON, 76, of Huntington, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at her home. She was born on December 12, 1942, the daughter of the late William and Virginia Boggess. She was retired from the Newport News Ship Yard, where she worked in Data Entry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, William Thomas Howell. She is survived by her beloved husband, Warren R. Burton Jr. of Huntington; daughter, Leigh Amber Howell of Newport News, Va.; grandchildren, Allison P. Howell, Katherine E. Pinos and Alexis M. Pinos, all of Newport News, Va.; sister, Beverly Eden of Barboursville; as well as a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 30, 2019