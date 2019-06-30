Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
(304) 736-8986
Resources
More Obituaries for EVELYN BURTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELYN NOREEN BURTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EVELYN NOREEN BURTON Obituary




EVELYN "EVIE" NOREEN BOGGESS BURTON, 76, of Huntington, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at her home. She was born on December 12, 1942, the daughter of the late William and Virginia Boggess. She was retired from the Newport News Ship Yard, where she worked in Data Entry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, William Thomas Howell. She is survived by her beloved husband, Warren R. Burton Jr. of Huntington; daughter, Leigh Amber Howell of Newport News, Va.; grandchildren, Allison P. Howell, Katherine E. Pinos and Alexis M. Pinos, all of Newport News, Va.; sister, Beverly Eden of Barboursville; as well as a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now