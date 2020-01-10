|
EVERETT LEE DILLMAN, 73, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was born on July 21, 1946, in Cabell County, a son of the late Robert and Birdie Porter Dillman. He is also preceded in death by one brother, Robert Dillman, and one stepdaughter, Bonnie Napier. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Dillman; two daughters, Tina Prewitt and Teresa Dillman; one son, Everett Dillman Jr.; stepchildren, Jeremy Williamson, Scott Williamson, Crystal Sergent, Laura Bledsoe, Tammy Ittig, Amanda Engle and Phillip Adkins; three sisters, Betty Holley, Sarah Moore and Phyllis Amburgey; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two special friends, Rod and David Elkins. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Heron Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery, Huntington. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020