|
|
F. MICHAEL KINNEY, age 87, of Ironton, Ohio, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was born January 1, 1933, to the late Audra Swentzel and William J. Kinney. He is survived by his loving family, wife of 64 years, Bernadette Boll Kinney; his children, Regina Massey, Mary (Dave) Legenza and Mike (Kelli) Kinney; his grandchildren, Michelle (Jason) Mendoza, Stephanie (Matt) Fojas, Katie (Kerry) Green, Jessica (Matt) Columbus, Becky (Todd) Baker, Aaron (Becca) Kinney and Lori Kinney; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William Kinney, and son-in-law, Steve Massey. Mike was retired from CSX as an electrician. He served his country in the Korean War in the Army. He was an avid ballplayer most of his life; he coached baseball and basketball at the Ironton Little Leagues, Senior League and St. Lawrence School. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Member I.B.E.W. Local 940. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, Ohio, on Tuesday, March 3. Funeral service will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church in Ironton, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 4, at 11 a.m. with Father David Huffman officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parish Life Center, P.O. Box 499, Ironton, OH 45638.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020