Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation is by invitation
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory 2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral services will be private
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory 2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV
View Map
FALLIE ANN WILIAMS


1942 - 2020
FALLIE ANN WILIAMS Obituary

FALLIE ANN WILLIAMS, 77, of Huntington, widow of James Eugene Williams, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born June 28, 1942, in Louisa, Ky., a daughter of the late Bill and Helen Payne Williamson. Her brother, Bill Williamson, also preceded her in death. She was a retired teacher, having taught at Crum Middle School in Wayne County. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Rachelle Williams of Hurricane, W.Va.; two grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Kherington Williams and Quintin Williams, both of Hurricane; and a sister-in-law, Betty Boggs of Olive Hill, Ky. Funeral services will be private and conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. Visitation is by invitation and will be one hour prior to services Saturday. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2020
