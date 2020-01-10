|
FANNIE LOU MAYNARD "BLUE," 72, of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Elder Roger Maynard, Brother Raymond Watts and Elder Tommy Damron officiating. Burial will follow in the Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. She was born August 4, 1947, at Kiahsville, W.Va., a daughter of the late James and Sylvia Pack Moon. Fannie retired as a Dietary Aide from Three Rivers Medical Center and was a member of Echo United Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Grover C. Maynard, and one brother, Jimmy "Bozie" Moon. Survivors include one daughter, Veronica G. Murphy (Bryan) of Prichard, W.Va.; two sons, Marvin C. Maynard (Selena) of Prichard, W.Va., and Grover Eric Maynard (Becky) of Fort Gay, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Derrik A. Staley, Tori A. Ferguson, Trevor C. Maynard, Ryan S. Maynard, Braydan Maynard and Boedy Maynard; four great-grandchildren, Bryson Scott Carter, Bentley Alan Carter, Zane Nolan and Sadie Blue Staley; four sisters, Marie Marcum (Gilmer) of Kenova, W.Va., Joyce Baisden (James) of Wayne, W.Va., Diana Watts (Tommy) of Wayne, W.Va., and Virginia Mae Tucker (late Bob Tucker) of Lavalette, W.Va.; two brothers, Frank Moon (Fredia) of East Lynn, W.Va., and Roy "Doody" Moon (Nancy) of Fort Gay, W.Va.; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Jean Crum; two special friends, Ann Hill and Pete Pack. Visitation will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.