FERN LOUISE BREEDLOVE, 80, of Kenova, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born on January 14, 1940, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Boyd and Lillie Adkins Lambert. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Junior Breedlove, and by one son, Rick Breedlove. She is survived by one daughter, Gloria Ann Morrison (David); two sons, Brian Breedlove (Artisha) and Scott Breedlove (Cynthia); four sisters, Norma Lovejoy, Violet Stover (Robert), Deloris Gilkerson and Barbara Prater (Wesley); one brother, Norman Lambert (Dreama); daughter-in-law, Linda Breedlove; six grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020