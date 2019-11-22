|
FLORA BELLE BIAS, 92, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on November 18, 2019. She was the daughter of Jim and Clara Dunlavy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. "Dick" Bias. She is survived by her brother, Monte Dunlavy (Marada), and two sons, Richard Brent Bias and Wayne Scott Bias; also five granddaughters, Kimberly, Lisa, Jessica, Carla and Katie. She also had 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was a lifetime member of Milton Baptist Church and a beautician by trade, but was best known as the dispatcher for Milton Volunteer Fire Department for many years, prior to the start of Cabell County 911. She and her husband loved to dance, and in retirement years camped in the Arizona desert. She donated her body for medical research so others could live. There will be a brief memorial service on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Milton Volunteer Fire Department. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and there will be light refreshments after to celebrate her life. Special thanks to Cabell Health Care Center, previously Rose Terrace, for the loving care they gave her. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019