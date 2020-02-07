|
FLORENCE GAY EASTHOM, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1944, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Vincent Chapman and Gladys Neal Chapman. She is also preceded in death by one brother, Gary Chapman, and three sisters, Carol Duke, Betty Leonard and Sandy Harbour. She is survived by her loving husband, Russell Easthom; two daughters, Monica Tissue (Rob) and Pam Hobgood (Bill); two grandchildren, Tiffany Bennett (Chase) and Gabby Sanson; one great-grandchild, Hugo Bennett; nephew and niece, Jimmy Duke and Terry Morrison; and special friends, Buddy and Helen Wolfe, Linda Gray, Karen McCallister and Dwight Jarrell. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Wayne Craft officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020