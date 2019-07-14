







FLORENCE GAYLE EDWARDS ROWSEY, 82, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away on July 11, 2019, at her home. She was born to the late David R. Edwards and Florence Marmet Harvey Edwards on June 24, 1937. Florence was a graduate of Huntington East High School Class of 1955, a member of Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, Hurricane W.Va., and she was retired from Union Carbide. She is survived by her children, Vicki Barnhouse (Austin), Stacy Addesso and Jeff Rowsey (Billie Jo), all of Hurricane, W.Va.; grandchildren, Morgan Guinn of Hurricane, W.Va., and Jacob Addesso of Gatlinburg, Tenn.; step-grandchildren, Angela Goins, Mark Barnhouse and Elizabeth Barnhouse, all of Griffin, Ga.; sisters, Sue White of Ironton, Ohio, and Judith Morris of Huntington; and brother, William Edwards of Huntington. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., with Rev. Ed Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. Friends may visit an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence or memory may do so at her tribute page on www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV, is honored to handle the Rowsey family's arrangements. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 14, 2019