







FLOSSIE CLARK GOSSETT, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away May 25, 2019. Flossie was born May 11, 1930, in Mingo County, W.Va., the daughter of Leon and Maudie Clark. She attended Vinson High School in Huntington and worked as an administrative assistant before transitioning to the role of homemaker, spouse and mother. She was a friend to all who knew her. She loved her extended family and attending family reunions. In her later years, she was an avid genealogist, amassing an impressive collection of photographs and family history to be passed on to succeeding generations. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Donald Gossett; two sisters, Ethel Holt and Laverne Clark; a brother, Virgil Clark; and nephew, Oscar "Buster" Clark. She is survived by her brother, Oscar; three sons, Duane, David and Don; her daughter-in-law, Janice; and grandchildren, David Asa (Kristi) Erica, Alex, Angela, Melanie (Christen) and Allison (Alex). In addition, she is survived by several nieces and nephews and her seven great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank those friends who were supportive during her illness. The family also wishes to thank the staff of Heartland Riverview. Flossie and her late husband were Donors to the Human Gift Registry of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, so that in death, they might help the living. A gathering will be held in honor and remembrance of her life. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 30, 2019