|
|
FLOYD "JACK" FARNSWORTH HICKMAN, 84, of Milton, met his Savior and was reunited with his wife, Phyllis, in their heavenly home after a battle with dementia. Jack is a member of Milton Baptist Church and is retired from Blenko Glass Company. He is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis White Hickman; son, Randy Hickman; granddaughter, Amber Hickman; his parents, Alva and Nellie Hickman; brothers, Harold, Gerald, Elsworth and Dewey; sisters, Irene Smith and Christine Sargent. Survivors include daughter, Benita Ryalls of Milton; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Cassie, David, Dottie and Bridget Butcher, Zach and Denny Tek Ryalls, all of Asheville, N.C., Jasmin and Lilly Hickman of Culloden; brothers, John (Phyllis), Elwood (Francis) Hickman, and sister, Arvena (Dallas) Gibson, all of Milton. I would like to thank family, friends, co-workers and the community for being an extra set of eyes and keeping Jack safe in the beginning of this journey. I would like to thank Chateau Grove and their loving staff for taking excellent care of Jack through the end of this journey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Chateau Grove Personal Care. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, by Pastor Allen Stewart. Visitation will be Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019