







FONZO FRANK PERRY, 81, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Huntington. Fonzo was born on June 30, 1937, in Bald Knob, W.Va., a son of the late Frank and Ruby Workman Perry. Fonzo attended local schools, and after graduating high school he joined the Army and served in Korea. He was married to Virginia Nance and had three children, Breck, Myra and Victoria. Fonzo was a foreman at Steel of WV and was a faithful member of First Church of the Nazarene in Huntington. Besides his parents, Fonzo is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; a son, Breck Scragg; two brothers, George Perry and Clarence Perry; and a sister, Kate Perry. Survivors include two daughters, Victoria Bailey (Val) of Huntington and Myra Capron (Vieeva Neisler) of South Carolina; a grandson, Eric Richendollar of South Carolina; a great-grandson, Ashton Richendollar of South Carolina; a brother, Lew Perry (Janiece) of Washington state; a special niece, Kay Perry of Huntington, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Chapman's Mortuary on Tuesday, May 14, at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 12, 2019