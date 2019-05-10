







FOREST DALE BLACK, 81, of Milton, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Hurricane, W.Va., of which he was a member. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery. He was born May 24, 1937, in Milton, a son of the late Arnold and Murlia Black. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Foster, Velva Nichols, Eloise Courts; and two brothers, Woodrow Black and Paul Black. He was a graduate of Milton High School and the College of Barbers and Beauticians. He served this community for 53 years as a barber. He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Burns Black; and daughter and son-in-law, Lynette and Michael Call. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Kristin Call, Kati (Hunter) Higdon, Kara (Paul) Insalaco; three great-grandchildren, Jacquelyn and Charlie Insalaco and Hunter Higdon; one sister, Phyllis Harbour; and one brother, Baxel (Paula) Black; as well as many special friends and church family. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Hurricane, W.Va. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 10, 2019