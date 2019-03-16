|
|
FRANCES ANNE WENZEL died peacefully in Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax, Va., on March 3, 2019, after suffering declining health in recent years. She was born in Huntington, W.Va., on July 23, 1927, the daughter of Dr. Robert Stuart Van Metre and Helen Smith Van Metre. A graduate of both Huntington High School (1945) and West Virginia University (1949), she spent her life as a devoted homemaker, living in California, New York, New Jersey and Virginia. Her husband of 53 years, Edwin Stuart Wenzel Jr., predeceased her in 2004. She is survived by her loving son, Edwin Stuart Wenzel III of Sioux Falls, S.D., and daughter, Susan Carter Wenzel of Oakton, Va., and a niece, Anne Carter Dragovich of Huntington, W.Va. Money and King Funeral Home, Vienna, Va., is assisting her family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019