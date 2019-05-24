|
FRANCES J. KING, 88, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. She was born March 20, 1931, in Charleston, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Fred King; and her sister, Nora Jean McCallister. She is survived by one daughter, Bonnie Adkins, and one son, James Stephen King; three grandchildren, James Jeffers, Brandi Adkins and John Adkins; two great-grandchildren, Jaidyn Harper and Cameron James; and two siblings, Katheryn Danford and Don F. Stephens II. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 24, 2019