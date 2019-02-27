







FRANCES LEE MAJOR, 88, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, in Heartland of Riverview. Services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Steve Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after noon on Thursday. She was born June 20, 1930, in Monaville, W.Va., the daughter of the late William Richard and Mina Deer Thompson. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Richard "Dick" Thompson; six sisters, Ruth Lawson, Mary Ferrell, Helen Smith, Vivian Bentley, Mabel Kelly and Kathryn Berry; and two brothers, William R. Thompson Jr. and Carl W. Thompson. She was formerly employed by Appalachian Power in Logan and was a retired executive secretary for Metal Forge Company, Columbus, Ohio. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Major; stepchildren, Jana Major of Indiana and David (Linda) Major of South Carolina; and a host of nieces and nephews, including G.B. (Carolyn) Berry, Brenda Meade and Sharon Thompson. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary