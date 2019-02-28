







FRANCES LEWIS ELKINS, 95, of Ceredo, W.Va., went to be with her Lord on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Frances was born November 21, 1923, a daughter of the late Henry and Marie Booth Lewis. Frances was a 1941 graduate of C-K High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Baptist Missionary Training School in Chicago, Ill., and went on to complete her Master's Degree in Christian Education from Colgate Rochester Divinity School in New York. Frances was the secretary at the First Baptist Church of Kenova under Pastor John Ray Wolfe. She served as the Director of Christian Education at the First Baptist Church of Westfield, N.J., and Mount Lebanon Baptist Church in Pittsburgh, Pa. Frances also worked for a short period of time at the Potpourri in Ceredo, W.Va. She was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest H. Elkins, whom she married in 1943; three sisters, Norma Bartram, Clara Mae Rice and Mary Ann Lykins; three brothers, Curt, Charles and Tom Lewis; two sisters-in-law, Jean Dunkle and Lyndal Orser; one brother-in-law, Carl Elkins; and a nephew, Jimmy Bartram. She is survived by Richard Lykins Jr., a special nephew who was more like a son to her; nephews, Joe and William Bartram, Skipper Henry Lewis, Steve Lewis and Don Rice; nieces, Frances Lykins Bloss, Ruth Ann Hansen and Sandy Hansert; a brother-in-law, Richard "Buck" Lykins, and a sister-in-law, Lois Silling; and other nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Nursing Center and the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for the care they gave Frances. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, with Pastor Scott Byard officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Burial will be in Woodmere Cemetery, Huntington.