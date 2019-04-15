The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
FRANCES LOUISE GOSNAY

FRANCES LOUISE GOSNAY, 83, of Ona, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her residence. She was born December 11, 1935, in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lyle K. and Hazel McCoy Reece. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Mack Gosnay; a son, Daniel Gosnay; a granddaughter, Jamie Malanowski; two great-grandchildren, Brianna and Trinity Malanowski; sister, Charlotte Ann Deeds; and a brother, Leonard Keith Reece. She was a Nurse Administrator at Chapel Hill Nursing Home in Randallstown, Md., and was a Baptist by faith. Survivors include a son, Michael Gosnay of Ona; a daughter, Teresa "Terry" Malanowski of Ona; four grandchildren, David Malanowski, Daniel Gosnay, Christine (Justin) Van Winkle, and Amanda Malanowski; and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Tracy Call officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Huntington.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019
