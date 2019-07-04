







FRANCES M. JOHNSON, 90, passed away on July 1, 2019, to join the love of her life, James Russell Johnson, who preceded her in death on their anniversary on December 21, 2016. She was born on February 15, 1929, to the late Frank and Elizabeth Byrd Arthur. She is survived by her two sons, James (Cimba) Johnson and Steven (Joy) Johnson, as well as four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Ernestine Baugh, Nona Maxine Tucker, and a sister-in-law, Estelle Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Arthur. She leaves behind her dear friend, Bernice Sanders. Frances left on her favorite kind of day, sunny and hot. Spending many such days boating or on the beach. An experienced seamstress, she created not only clothing but home goods. She mended for others until just a few months ago. She will forever be remembered for her lawn full of beautiful flowers, especially her rose garden. She loved her sons and their families with much pride. She was a strong, beautiful lady and a friend to many. Special thanks to Grayson's Assisted Living, including the caregivers who treated her with kindness. She was a member of Sunshine Free Will Baptist Church, and services will be conducted by her Pastor Jody Fortner on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 4, 2019