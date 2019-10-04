|
|
FRANK ANTHONY LOVISA, 84, of Huntington, husband of Lana Newhard Lovisa, died peacefully at home on September 30, 2019. He was born November 26, 1934, in Cavasso Nuovo, Italy, to the late Alfred and Louise Lovisa. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lana; a son, Stephen; a daughter, Julia; two granddaughters, Kristin and Emily Lovisa; a grandson, Alex Lovisa; three great-grandchildren, Addison, Myles, and Kensley; two sisters Bruna (Tom - deceased) Webb and Mary (Conrad) Neely; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones. Frank was a 1953 graduate of Saint Joseph Catholic High School and attended Marshall College. He served in the United States Army at the Brooke Army Medical Center in Radiology at Fort Sam Houston in Texas. Frank loved to laugh, make other people laugh and was a humorist at heart. Whether it was telling a joke, playing a practical joke or giving a friend or loved one a gag gift, he loved to entertain. This humor lived in his love of movies, especially slapstick comedy like the Three Stooges or the Mel Brooks film "Blazing Saddles." He was a charismatic and animated storyteller who could turn a phrase like no other. He enjoyed sharing these stories and reminiscing especially during Sunday dinner or during the holidays with friends and family. Frank was also an artist by nature, he displayed his artistic skills as an avid photographer and as a talented musician, playing clubs from Huntington to Cincinnati. What people will remember most about Frank is he loved his family, his friends, and he loved life. He will forever be missed. Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, 328 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV, with a memorial service following at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Saint Joseph Catholic School or the . Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019