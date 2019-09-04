|
|
FRANK E. HANSHAW JR., 88, of Huntington, died Friday, August 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, surrounded by his family. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, by the Rev. Teresa Deane at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Frank was born March 20, 1931, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Frank E. Hanshaw Sr. and Elizabeth Oakes Hanshaw, as well as his stepmother, Margaret D. Hanshaw. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Cowden Hanshaw. Mr. Hanshaw was the president of Huntington Wholesale Furniture Company. He attended Kentucky Military Institute, Davidson College, George Washington University (Master's) and High Point University (honorary Management Degree). He served his country in the U.S. Army. He was an active lifelong member of the Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church and E.T. Jones Fellowship Class. Mr. Hanshaw was the past president of the International Wholesale Furniture Association and Associated Furniture Distributors; Marketing of Furniture Interior Design Advisory Board (member); Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church Board of Trustees (chair); Huntington Federal Savings Bank Board of Directors (secretary); The Huntington Foundation (vice president); Huntington Rotary Club (past president); Rotary Park Committee (chair); Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors (past chair); United Way of the River Cities Board of Trustees (past president); Marshall University Library Associates (past chair); City Club of Huntington (past president); 2005 recipient of the Rotary International "Commitment to Service" award and 2006 Inductee of the City of Huntington "Wall of Fame"; U.S. Army Reserves (retired Major) and Reserve Officers Association (member). Survivors include his son, Frank E. "Trey" Hanshaw III and his wife Sherry of Huntington, and his daughter, Dr. Helen M. "Meg" Hanshaw of Asheville, N.C.; five grandchildren, Amy, Lauren and Ashley Hanshaw and Meredith and Michael Matsakis; one great-grandchild, Evelynn "Evie" Hanshaw; one sister, Margot Pliml of Williamsfield, Ohio; two brothers, Tom and Charles Hanshaw, both of Huntington. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Jim Ray Fund or Pack for the Future Ministries at Johnson Memorial; i.b.mee. - Empowerment Education at www.ibmee.org; Foundation for the Tri-State, PO Box 7932, Huntington, WV 25779. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019