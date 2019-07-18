







FRANK HOLLISTER TURRILL, 83, passed away July 14, 2019, after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank H. and Isabel Lewis Turrill, and the grandmother who raised him, Lillie Lewis. He lived his entire life in Huntington and was a member of First Presbyterian Church. He attended Cammack Elementary and Junior High Schools and graduated from Huntington High School in 1954. Frank was a member of ROTC at Huntington High and eventually attained the rank of Major in Company B of the Fourth Battalion, 11th Infantry Company of the 83rd Infantry Division, Army Reserve. He earned a B.S. in Chemistry in 1958 from Marshall University, where he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity. Frank was a research chemist, first at BASF, followed by over 20 years at Ashland Oil Inc. During his career at Ashland Oil, he was an inventor on numerous carbon fiber patents and the overseer of crude oil analysis. Most recently, he was recognized for being a 50-year member of the American Chemical Society. Frank was an avid reader. He appreciated opera and adored cats, woodland critters and children. He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Shirley Everett Turrill, daughter, Nicole Turrill Welch (Mark), and grandsons, Gordon Turrill Welch and Brice Caelan Welch. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the Frank H. Turrill Chemistry Scholarship at Marshall University Foundation, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703. A graveside service for family and friends will be held 10 a.m. July 19, 2019, at Spring Hill Cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmansmortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 18, 2019