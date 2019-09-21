|
FRANK KENNETH RUTHERFORD, of Huntington, W.Va., died peacefully at home on September 18, 2019. Frank was born on October 10, 1932, to Charles and Ethel Riggs Rutherford, in Sidney, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife of 52 years, Delores June Rutherford, and siblings, Edward Rutherford, Beatrice Rutherford, Charles Rutherford Jr., Phyllis Martin, Fern Jackson and Jerry Rutherford. He was also preceded in death by sister-in-law, Esta Adams Rutherford, brothers-in-law, Ronald Gene Rutherford, Herman Frederick Harshbarger and Larry Lee Townsend. He is survived by brother, Clifford (Ingrid) Rutherford; sisters-in-law, Joan Rutherford, Dora Harshbarger and Patricia Townsend; his four devoted children, Kenneth Rutherford, Donald (Peg) Rutherford, Susan Ripley, Jeffery (Jean Louise) Rutherford; former son-in-law, Craig Ripley, and former sister-in-law, Pamela Tate. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Scott Rutherford, Michelle (Aaron) Bradford, James Wesley (Meredith) Ripley, Dorothy (Matthew) Reed, Braxton Rutherford, Savannah (Pat Webster) Rutherford, Rebecca (Ryan) Oxley, Mason Rutherford and Lillie Maynard; and his special blessings of six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Frank graduated from Vinson High School in 1952, where he was a football standout and played on three State Championship teams, in 1948, 1950 and 1951. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served during the Korean War. After returning home, he served in the Army National Guard. He retired after 42 years from the Huntington Veterans Administration Hospital, where he was an engineering supervisor. He was a member of the Westmoreland Baptist Church. He was also a 32nd degree Mason, member of American Legion Post 93 in Kenova, W.Va., and VFW Post 9738. He was a truly remarkable man that so many tried to emulate. Frank always had a smile on his face. He was an avid golfer and loved the game for many years. He will be greatly missed by many who knew and loved him. Funeral services will be at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., with visitation from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow with graveside service at Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Memorial donations can be made to American Legion Post 93, Kenova. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 21, 2019