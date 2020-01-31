Home

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
FRANK ROBERT ATKINSON Jr.


1939 - 2020
FRANK ROBERT ATKINSON Jr. Obituary

FRANK ROBERT ATKINSON JR., 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born May 7, 1939, son of the late Frank Sr. and Laura Atkinson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary A. Atkinson, and one sister, Mary Fillinger. He was a retired coal miner and loved to garden. He is survived by one son, Terry Atkinson of Lexington, Ky.; one daughter, Tena (Phillip) Ball of Barboursville, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Philip) Smith, P.J. (Ashley) Ball, Katie Atkinson and Cassie (Chase) Hodge; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mildred Myers and Nancy Langdon, both of Chesapeake, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Philip Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020
