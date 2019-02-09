







FRANK W. JARRELL, 94, of Kenova, W.Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Wyngate Senior Living Community, Barboursville, W.Va. He was born December 16, 1924, in Catlettsburg, Ky., a son of the late Boyd and Violet Darling Jarrell. Frank was a veteran of the US Army Air Corps where he served as part of the Greatest Generation in WWII. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 93 in Kenova, where he formerly served as Commander and as Chaplain for the Honor Guard and took part in more than 2,500 military funerals. He was a 32nd degree Mason and belonged to Crescent Lodge #32, as well as a member of the Royal Arch and a Shriner. He was awarded the Honor of Four Chaplains and a Kentucky Colonel. He was a high school football official for more than 50 years, coached Babe Ruth and American Legion baseball for many years and an avid Reds baseball fan. Frank worked as a supervisor at Houdaille Industries and later retired from Ensign Electric & Sanyo Manufacturing. He was a graduate of Buffalo High School and a member of the First Baptist Church of Ceredo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Kathleen Jarrell; his in-laws, Glen and Ethel Lambert Wilson; one brother, Bill Jarrell; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Jarrell. Frank is survived by his precious daughter, Cathrine Ann Jarrell Hann, and son-in-law, Kenny Hann; his grandchildren, who were the light of his life, Dustin Kenneth Hann and wife Kristen, Dr. Meredith Lee Bentley and husband Jon Ryan; three great-grandchildren, Ikira Naomi, McKinley Rose and Asa Ryan; two brothers-in-law, Jack (Elna) Wilson, Ernie (Phyllis) Wilson; a sister-in-law, Marlene Byard; nieces and nephews, Dr. Christopher Byard, Dennis Wilson, Brian Byard, Philip Jarrell, Cathi Banks, Dr. Mark Byard, Max Jarrell, Patricia Scott and Timothy Wilson. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church Ceredo, 448 Main Street, Ceredo, WV, with Pastor Rodney Hale officiating. Military graveside services will follow at Dock's Creek Cemetery, with nephews serving as pallbearers. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019, and one hour prior to the service at First Baptist Church Ceredo. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Wyngate Senior Living Community for their wonderful care of Dad over the last nine months. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary