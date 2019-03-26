







On March 23, 2019, FRANKLIN D. "FRANK" HENDERSON, beloved husband and father, went to be with the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Joan Henderson; his daughters, Susan Wise and Katherine Henderson; granddaughter Erica (Chris) Eaves; grandson Patrick Henderson; great-grandchildren, Sarah, Abby and Ethan Eaves. Frank was an avid car lover and a longtime member of the Tri-State Street Rodders. He spent many good times with his railroad buddies from CSX. Special thanks to the West End Hardee's crew. Frank had many friends too numerous to mention - all of whom held a special place in his heart. Thank you all for sharing in his life. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary