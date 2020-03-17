|
FRED DELMON GRIMMETTE, 74, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his residence. He was born January 22, 1946, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Elmer and Effie Lathem Grimmette. Fred was a retired truck driver for J.P. Sand and Gravel. Also preceding him in death were a step-son, Kevin Merritt; a sister, Lillian Barker; two brothers, Charles and Raymond Grimmette. Survivors include his loving wife Roberta Dean Grimmette; two daughters, Misty Grimmette and Kimberly Ellis; a step-son, Darryll Griffith; two sisters, Mabel Vance and Emma Jean Anderson; two brothers, Ronald Grimmette and five grandchildren. At his request, there will be no visitation or services. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020