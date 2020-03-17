Home

POWERED BY

FRED DELMON GRIMMETTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRED DELMON GRIMMETTE Obituary

FRED DELMON GRIMMETTE, 74, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his residence. He was born January 22, 1946, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Elmer and Effie Lathem Grimmette. Fred was a retired truck driver for J.P. Sand and Gravel. Also preceding him in death were a step-son, Kevin Merritt; a sister, Lillian Barker; two brothers, Charles and Raymond Grimmette. Survivors include his loving wife Roberta Dean Grimmette; two daughters, Misty Grimmette and Kimberly Ellis; a step-son, Darryll Griffith; two sisters, Mabel Vance and Emma Jean Anderson; two brothers, Ronald Grimmette and five grandchildren. At his request, there will be no visitation or services. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -