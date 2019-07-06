|
FRED L. MOORE, 86, of South Point, Ohio, loving father and grandfather, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Harbor Health Care, Ironton, Ohio. He was born July 21, 1932, in Bowles, Lincoln County, W.Va., a son of the late Alvin and Lola Johnson Moore. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lois Ann Burcham Moore, and eight brothers and sisters. Fred was a 45-year employee of Sears and Roebuck and was a member of South Point Christian Church. Survivors include his son, James F. Moore and daughter-in-law, who was like a daughter to him, Debbie Moore, of South Point, Ohio; three grandchildren, Christina Ann (Alex) Dornon of South Point, Cassandra Louise (Nelson) Burgos of Cartersville, Ga., and Jamie Nicole (Shayne) Bennett of Ashland, Ky.; seven great-grandchildren, Cameron Alexander Dornon, Christian Thomas Dornon, Isabella Bowling, Domonic Burgos, Brooklynn Burgos, Madeleine Bennett and Morgan Bennett. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Abbey of Remembrance, Huntington, with Jerry Greenslait, Minister of South Point Christian Church, officiating. Entombment will follow. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 6, 2019