|
|
|
FRED L. SANDERS, 87, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widower of Dona Ours Sanders, died Feb. 21 in Holzer Medical Center. Services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, Providence Missionary Baptist Church; burial will follow in Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Thursday at the church. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Holzer Cancer Center. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More