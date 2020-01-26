|
FREDA KATHLEEN GARRETT, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Kermit G. Garrett, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. She was born October 22, 1932, in Genoa, W.Va., a daughter to the late Mannie and Elva Pack Harvey. She was a member of the Philadelphia United Baptist Church. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Gerald Trent Garrett; one brother and five sisters. Survivors include her sons, Gary Allen Garrett, Mannie Gilbert (Carolyn) Garrett, Ricky (Shawnda) Garrett, Timothy Ray Garrett and Thomas Brent Garrett; fifteen grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call from noon until service time on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020