FREDDIE PETE FERRELL, 78, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Brenda Kay Dingess Ferrell, died Feb. 27 in Dignity Hospice House, Chapmanville, W.Va. He retired from the West Virginia Division of Highways as a heavy equipment operator. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Maynard Cemetery, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dignity Hospice.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019
