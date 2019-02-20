







FREDDIE VIRGINIA RAY, 90, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, in Cabell Health Care, Culloden. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Pete Davidson. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. She was born August 31, 1928, in Barboursville, a daughter of the late Elba and Lula Agnes Keenan McCallister. Freddie and her late husband, Clenon, operated Ray's Grocery in Milton for 33 years, and they really enjoyed volunteering at the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Clenon Ray, and her daughter-in-law, Cindy Ray. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Ray Hatfield of Milton; son and daughter-in-law, Ed and Malinda Ray of Ona; brothers, Delbert and Bob McCallister; grandchildren, Todd (Beth) Hatfield, Travis (Jess) Hatfield, Jodi (Shannon) Holcolmb, Chad (Brooke) Ray, Jeremy and Katie Ross; great-grandchildren, Stefani, Caleb, Christian, Lexie, Kayla and Austin; and one great-great-grandchild, Zach. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. The family would like to thank the staff at Cabell Health Care for the loving care given to their mother.