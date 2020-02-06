|
FREDDY CLARK, 72, of Chesapeake, Ohio, gained his wings on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends. Freddy was a very loving husband to Martha Jane "Huny" Clark for 52 years. He was the best Dad ever to Deloris (Carl) Kleinman of South Point, Ohio, Sabrina (Jimmy) Watson of Willow Wood, Ohio, and Freddy "Griz" (Christy) Clark of Chesapeake, Ohio, who will all miss him dearly. He was a wonderful grandfather to his grandchildren, Adam (Kim) Watson, Ashlee (Andrew) Christian, Andrea Kleinman, Rebekah (Mathew) Wiley, Dakota Clark, Makayla Clark, Drew Kleinman, Aleeia Kleinman, Jadyn Clark and two soon to be, Nick Gannon and Emily Allen. Freddy enjoyed and loved his great-grandchildren, Emily Watson, Jonah Wiley, Kayden Christian and Laura Wiley. Freddy was loved by so many and had so many close friends, especially his McDonald's family. Freddy also leaves behind three brothers and one sister, Kenneth (Pauline) Clark, Mike (Joyce) Clark, Robert (Julie) Clark, Debbie Clark, special niece, Pam (Jack) Hebb, special nephew, Jr. (Tina) Hayner, and several other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Velma Clark, and an infant sister, Kathy Clark. Dad, you were so loved and will be missed dearly by all. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow at Burlington Cemetery. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Slack and Wallace Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.