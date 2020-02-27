|
FREDERICK DALE LEIBEE, 68, of Ashland, husband of Karla Click Leibee, died Feb. 24 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired journeyman meat cutter at Kroger. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 27, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Wildwood Baptist Church, 3414 Charles St., Ashland, KY 41101.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020