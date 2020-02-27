Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
(606) 324-4128
Resources
More Obituaries for FREDERICK LEIBEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FREDERICK DALE LEIBEE

Send Flowers
FREDERICK DALE LEIBEE Obituary

FREDERICK DALE LEIBEE, 68, of Ashland, husband of Karla Click Leibee, died Feb. 24 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired journeyman meat cutter at Kroger. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 27, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Wildwood Baptist Church, 3414 Charles St., Ashland, KY 41101.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FREDERICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -