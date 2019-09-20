|
FREDERICK LEO CHAPMAN JR., 58, of Southgate, Michigan, passed away on September 18, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. He was born April 25, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Frederick Leo Chapman Sr. and Myrtle Ratliff Chapman. He is survived by two sisters, Yvonne Pertee (James) and Yvette Cook (Emery), both of Southgate, Michigan; one brother, Greg Chapman (Pauline) of Ona; and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019