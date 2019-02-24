







FREDERICK MONROE MCCOY, 76, of Huntington, husband of Becky Belcher McCoy, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Ross Thornton officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. He was born March 12, 1942, in Cabell County, a son of the late Monte Monroe and Norene V. Turley McCoy. He was a Licensed Master Plumber, was the owner/operator of McCoy Plumbing, and a former Plumbing Inspector for the City of Huntington. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Edward L. and Kandi McCoy, and Patrick M. and Amy McCoy, all of Huntington; two grandchildren, Savanna McCoy and Brandon McCoy; great-grandson, Clayton Newton; several cousins; and a host of friends. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary